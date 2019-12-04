Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne kicks off its 12 Days of Christmas extravaganza on Friday

One of the island’s most popular holiday events kicks off Friday, Dec. 6, with the lighting of the Ritz’s 25-foot Christmas tree made out of sand. During the Holiday Open House there will be plenty of Santa snacks, and a visit from the man himself.

Kids can also drop off their letters to Santa at the Islander News’ “Letters to Santa” station and take a picture to mark the occasion. The Open House runs fro 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The fun continues at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Season of Giving event wherein kids can build their own Holiday Monkey to benefit the Alliance for Kids Organization.

The 12 Days of Christmas series is “one of our most popular and our favorite programming that we offer at the resort,” said Mark Ferland, Market General Manager, at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

“The 12 Days of Christmas were created to bring the community together and (keep) the spirit of the holidays alive through 12 unique, fun and interactive events,” he said. “We also host two charity events during the season, including our popular Holiday Open House to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

Kids will also be able to enjoy breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, as well as a magic show, dinner buffet and a showing of the movie “Frozen,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20. On Dec. 22, there will be a 12th Night Celebration with caroling and more.

Adult Key Biscayners can enjoy the festivities all month long with events such as Sips, Sleighs and Reindeer games, which features interactive cocktail demonstrations, at 8 p.m. Dec. 14, and a Sippin’ with Santa event on Dec. 21.

For a complete list of events details, times and tickets, click here.