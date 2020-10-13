Deep sea corals the topic of upcoming Citizen Scientist lecture series

The Citizen Scientist Project Lecture Series, presented by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, returns with a free virtual lecture titled “Ocean Exploration: Deep Sea Corals” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Dr. Kimberly Galvez, a renowned scientist and ROV Expedition Coordinator with the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER), will lead the lecture.

Galvez holds a Ph.D. in Marine Geology and Geophysics from the University of Miami. She has conducted scientific research on deep-sea carbonate systems, including cold-water corals and the mounds they develop in the Straits of Florida.

The lecture will focus on the importance of exploring the deep sea and how NOAA OER conducts its operations.

The lecture will be available virtually via Zoom -- Meeting ID: 958 5702 5191; password 719123.

Audience may ask questions by email at rumya@keyscience.com. They will be answered at the end of the lecture.

As always, students are encouraged to attend accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, call (305) 361-2770