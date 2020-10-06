Tuesday, Hurricane Delta, now a category 2 storm, continues to “rapidly strengthen,” this according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. Hurricane Delta was moving WNW at 15 mph and a faster NW motion is expected through Wednesday night. Delta is forecasted to pass SW of the Cayman Islands Tuesday morning, and over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula Wednesday.

While forecasters warn there is "large uncertainty in the track and intensity,” NOAA’s current track has Delta making landfall Friday night or Saturday morning as a Category 3 hurricane somewhere in southeast Louisiana.

For the complete 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, click here.