Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday announced “Phase 1” of his plans to gradually reopen the state after two months of closures resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, but Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will move more slowly than the rest of the state.

“Today, Florida will take a step - small, deliberate, methodical and based on consultation with some of our greatest physicians – toward a “more hopeful future,” DeSantis said.

On the day before his stay-at-home order is set to expire, DeSantis announced “Phase 1” of his three-part plan that he described as “safe, smart and step-by-step.”

The plan will kick off Monday, May 4.

The first phase allows limited reopening of stores and restaurants everywhere except Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, which have been hardest hit with recorded COVID-19 infections and deaths.

As of Wednesday evening, the South Florida Tri-County area reported 19,736 cases or almost 60% of the state's 33,193 cases.

Capacity for retail stores and dine-in restaurants will be limited to 25 percent, more conservative than the 50-percent threshold in neighboring Georgia, which began reopening last week.

“It has been a tough two months in Florida, especially for our elderly. Coronavirus has impacted all of our 21 million citizens,” he said, noting the impact it has had on students, working parents, and grandparents unable to see their families.

On Tuesday, DeSantis met with President Donald Trump to discuss Florida’s plans, telling him that the state’s plan will be regionalized.

Here is what Phase 1 looks like for Florida:

· Schools will remain in distance learning

· Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited

· Elective surgeries can resume

· Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity

· Retail can operate at 25% indoor capacity

· No change for movie theaters, bars, gyms and personal services such as hairdressers. They will remain closed.

He did not set a date for phases 2 and 3 of his plan, saying only that they are using the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and the White House’s plan as guidelines.

“We will be driven by the facts, the data, in moving forward,” he said.

Part of strategy is to expand testing beyond what’s already been done. Drive through and especially walk-up testing sites have been successful, he said. And more are planned throughout the state, including Miami-Dade.

“We are not at capacity at any of the drive-through sites right now,” he said. “In Phase 1 we want to do even more so we are reaching people, so we can identify who has been exposed and where treatment is needed.”

Next week, a new drive-through testing site will open at the Miami Convention Center -- a hybrid site with drive through on one side and walk up on the other.

DeSantis noted they are working with the leadership in Southeastern Florida, which has the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, to help them address the issue, but they need to move at a different pace than the rest of the state.

“Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are seeing downward movement, but not as quickly as other parts of the state,” the governor said. “But we will continue to work with them.”

We’re going to be driven by the facts, the data, but we should be able to move forward by June or July.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced the opening of parks, marinas and golf courses, but he did not mention a timetable to open the county’s beaches, saying that “Science will lead our decisions so that we can protect workers, customers and the residents,” adding that he is not rushing into anything.