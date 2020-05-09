Haircut? Need your nails done? Drive to Boca or anywhere in Palm Beach County starting Monday.

Barbershops, salons and nail salons will be allowed to reopen in most of Florida on Monday. The announcement came Friday in a Tweet from a barbershop owner - J. Henry of J Henry’s Barber Shop in Orlando - DeSantis visited recently. Excluded are Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Although he offered no details, DeSantis said barbershops and salons would have to follow “enhanced safety protocols.” While the CDC has not issued any guidelines for personal services businesses, on Friday Texas allowed salons and barbershops to open and issued detailed safety instructions, which include, among others, requiring customers to wash their hands when entering and before each treatment and not allowing customers to bring extra people to the appointment, such as children.

For the complete set of Texas guidelines, click here.

In his Friday video message, Village Mayor Davey repeated earlier comments by Miami-Dade County Mayor Gimenez that while some businesses in Dade will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 18th, beaches will remain closed.

Davey also implored residents to complete the 2020 Census as the island was lagging behind other communities in the county. You can complete your census information here.

“A phased reopening of Disney Springs will begin on May 20” was announced in a Disney Parks blog post Thursday. This will be a phased-in approach and there will be restrictions, such as guests must wear masks and reduced capacity.

The blog also said “The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and resort hotels.”