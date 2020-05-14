Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures that he signed in an executive order on April 2. The extension now will end on June 2.

The order keeps landlords from filing eviction proceedings against tenants unable to pay their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also prevents banks and mortgage lenders from commencing foreclosure proceedings.

In his Thursday video message, Village Mayor Davey spoke of the reopening of some businesses approved by Gov. DeSantis earlier in the day. The Moving to a New Normal initiative announced by County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on Wednesday, allows for some retails businesses and restaurants to open at 50% capacity.

Davey called the moving to the Yellow phase “really good news for some of our local businesses” saying that Village Manager Andrea Agha is planning to stay “in locked-step” with the county order.

Gimenez did not indicate when county beaches would open. Davey said he anticipates something coming down in the next 2-3 weeks.