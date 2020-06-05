Gov. DeSantis thanks local leaders for partnership to keep Floridians safe

Governor mobilizes 700 Florida National Guard soldiers and coordinates more than 1,300 sworn Florida Highway Patrol troopers to support local law enforcement efforts

Here is the statement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released earlier this week:

“Florida has zero tolerance for violence, rioting and looting. George Floyd’s murder was appalling, and the Minnesota perpetrators need to be brought to justice, but this cannot be used as a pretext for violence in our Florida communities.

“I am in constant contact with state and local leaders, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Florida National Guard and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). We have devoted significant resources, including the mobilization of 700 Florida National Guard soldiers who are specially trained to support law enforcement. I have also worked with FHP to coordinate more than 1,300 sworn Florida Highway Patrol troopers to support local law enforcement efforts. We will continue to do everything necessary to keep residents safe.

“Over the past 48 hours, I have spoken with President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, Florida National Guard Adjutant General James Eifert, FHP Director Colonel Gene Spaulding, Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness, Ft. Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Representative James Bush, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Boca Raton Police Chief Michele Miuccio, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Senator Darryl Rouson.

“I thank these leaders for their continued partnership and efforts to keep Floridians safe.”