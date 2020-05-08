Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced, “I’ve looked at Palm Beach County’s request, and I am going to authorize Palm Beach County starting Monday to reopen under Phase 1”

This opens the door for Palm Beach County to join the rest of the state, now with the exception of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, to start the process of restating the economy.

Monday, Palm Beach restaurants can open at 25% capacity. Additionally, elective surgeries can start commence in hospitals.

Palm Beach County commissioners voted Friday to reopen its beaches with restrictions. The order states that residents will be limited to “activities consistent with social distancing and exercise,” defined by the order as walking, swimming, biking, running, fishing and surfing.

Without providing any details and saying “We need to get the economy going…” on Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced he will be allowing some businesses to reopen, effective Monday, May 18.

Gimenez did say beaches would remain closed past May 18, as well as movie theaters, arts venues and nightclubs.