Few Florida governors have faced the leadership test that confronts Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The COVID-19 outbreak is threatening the health and lives of some 22 million Floridians, while at the same time shutting down the economy in the nation’s third-largest state.

A new independent poll shows Florida voters are, thus far, giving the Republican governor a passing grade. But the poll also shows the first-term governor’s performance has raised questions in many of their minds.

Florida voters approve of the governor’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak by a 50-41 percent margin, according to a poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University. The full poll can be seen here.

But his performance is being viewed through a partisan framework: 81 percent of the Republican voters approve, while 64 percent of the Democrats disapprove. Independent voters were split 45-45 percent, the poll shows.

DeSantis has a positive job approval rating among the voters, 53-33 percent, but he lags in popularity compared to other big-state governors. For instance, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had a 59-17 percent positive job rating from his voters in Quinnipiac survey released April 8.

The Quinnipiac poll shows a majority of voters have disagreed with some of DeSantis’ key decisions in dealing with the coronavirus.

Some 61 percent say DeSantis should have responded sooner to the virus threat, while 34 percent say he acted quickly enough, the poll shows. The most glaring example cited by his critics was his failure to shut down the Florida beaches during the annual spring break season.

The poll also shows a majority of voters — 52-43 percent — disagreed with DeSantis’ decision to exempt religious services from his stay-at-home order, which took effect April 3.

With the appointment this week of a task force looking at the reopening of Florida’s economy, DeSantis has signaled that he may be joining the group of southern Republican governors who are taking the lead in reopening their states, despite the continuing threat from the viral disease.

For instance, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week his state would allow the reopening of bowling alleys, nail salons, massage therapists and movie theaters in the next few days – drawing objections from medical experts and Georgia mayors.

DeSantis is awaiting the recommendations from his task force, which could come as soon as this Friday.

But he has already begun the narrative that Florida has handled the COVID-19 crisis better than the dire predictions that came from “experts” and the “media.”

“We’re putting together a lot of great ideas for what the next phase looks like in Florida,” DeSantis said in an appearance on the Fox News network on Tuesday.

“Florida has flattened the curve. People have done a great job,” DeSantis said. “I think we understand that you can do both. You can continue to fight COVID-19, but also get people back to work and have society function again.”

DeSantis said he avoided “draconian orders” that were used in other states.

“That doesn’t work. We’ve never done that. We’ve been very, I think, reasonable with the people of Florida and they have responded,” he said.

But the Quinnipiac poll shows that DeSantis will face significant challenges as he navigates the unprecedented task of reopening a state, while still fighting a pandemic.

A solid 72 percent of the voters say DeSantis should not “loosen” social-distancing restrictions when his stay-at-home order ends on April 30, the Quinnipiac poll shows.

Other Florida governors have faced major disasters, both natural and man-made. Gov. Jeb Bush saw nine hurricanes during his eight years in office. Gov. Charlie Crist guided the state through the Great Recession. Gov. Rick Scott dealt with the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

But while those challenges may fall short of the impact and duration of the COVID-19 crisis, J.M. “Mac” Stipanovich, a veteran political strategist, said DeSantis has stumbled in his response.

“This is different both in degree and in kind,” Stipanovich said in an interview with the Florida Phoenix. “A lot was being asked of him, and I do not personally believe that he has distinguished himself in responding.”

Stipanovich, a longtime GOP adviser who now opposes the re-election of Trump, said DeSantis is taking “his cue from the Trump White House.”

“I think that he is doing what most other Republican governors, particularly southern governors, are doing, which is just following the Trump narrative and hanging close to the Trump base,” Stipanovich said.

“When (the Trump administration) was finally dragged, kicking and screaming, to tighten up on social distancing, including lockdowns of businesses and stuff, he went along,” Stipanovich said. “The moment they said, well, we should reopen the states, he’s going along.”

The political fates of both Trump and DeSantis in Florida may be tied to how voters ultimately judge their handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

DeSantis — who used a Trump endorsement to propel his successful gubernatorial campaign in 2018 — talks nearly daily to the president. And Trump’s key aides go out of the way to guide resources to Florida, while highlighting DeSantis’ efforts.

But there are political risks in that strategy.

The Quinnipiac poll shows a majority of Florida voters — 51-46 percent — disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Trump’s job approval ratings remain underwater in Florida, with a 51-45 percent disapproval rating on his performance as president, the poll shows.

“There’s no question about the risk there,” Stipanovich said. “If you open up the state very rapidly and then you have a resurgence in the fall and you have to close schools again and stuff like that, you’re going to have a lot of explaining to do.”

But he also said DeSantis could recover in time for his 2022 re-election bid, even if voters reject Trump in November for mishandling the virus outbreak.

“If it works out, great. If it doesn’t work out, then Trump was wrong, but DeSantis has got two years to clean up the mess,” Stipanovich said.

And DeSantis’ re-election is clearly on his mind, with his decision this week to keep Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried off his reopening task force, while naming the two Republicans who serve on the Florida Cabinet with Fried to the panel.

Stipanovich said Fried, who is seen as potential challenger to DeSantis in 2022, has “been in (DeSantis’) face,” but he called the move “bush league.”

“If you can’t be in the room with someone who criticized you and disagreed with you, then you don’t have your big boy pants on,” Stipanovich said.

