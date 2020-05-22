This is a developing story.

Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida would allow organized activities for children, including summer camps and youth sports, to resume, effective immediately.

DeSantis said he would not preempt individual cities from making a decision to continue to ban youth activities. There was no immediate reaction from the County of the Village on plans to allow youth activities to resume.

The announcement came at a press conference in Jacksonville where DeSantis noted children are much less likely to face serious consequences from the virus, which as of Friday morning, had infected over 49,000 Floridians.

Statewide, five in six COVID-19 related deaths have come from people 65 and over.

Explaining the rationale for the decision, DeSantis said, “We believe that this makes sense based on the data and observed experience. We are not going to be instituting a lot of rules, or really any rules,” adding “At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians.”

The Center for Disease Controls and Prevention has noted that “relatively few” children have suffered severe health consequences such as hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

This story will be updated as details become available.