On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that pharmacies would soon be able to test Floridians for the Coronavirus, noting that this “would make this much easier” in the effort to expand testing statewide.

DeSantis offered no specific details nor a timetable, but he said the objective is that if someone thinks they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, “We want those people to go in and get tested,”

More than 21,000 tests were administered this past Thursday, the highest total recorded for any given day.