DeSantis: Pharmacies will begin testing

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that pharmacies would soon be able to start testing Floridians for the coronavirus. According to DeSantis, allowing testing at pharmacies “would make this much easier,” referring to expanding testing for infections.

DeSantis offered no specific details nor a timetable, but he said the objective is that if someone thinks they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, “We want those people to go in and get tested,”

More than 21,000 tests were administered this past Thursday, the highest total recorded for any given day.