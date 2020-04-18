DeSantis says Florida schools to remain closed for remainder of academic year

Florida’s K-12 public school students will not return to the classroom until next year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday. Students will continue distance learning until the end of the school year.

DeSantis said officials gathered opinions from school officials and parents from around the state before this decision. “Some parents were not interested in their kids going back, some others were,” DeSantis said. “But I think … we’ve got pretty good momentum for distance learning. It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that that was the best decision to go forward.”

Florida students were set to return to school on May 4.

DeSantis made the announcement during a coronavirus press briefing where he also gave updates on COVID-19 testing efforts, the statewide response to long-term care facilities and the eventual restarting of the Florida economy.

DeSantis said a new task force will be named next week to begin looking at when and how to reopen businesses and other aspects of life in the state. The group will include elected officials as well as business people and be tasked with developing a three-stage approach to react to opening the state: short-term, medium-term and long term.

“They’re going to provide recommendations for me by the end of the week,” DeSantis said.