While school districts in coronavirus hotspots, like Miami-Dade and Broward counties threaten to defy Florida’s Department of Education’s order to reopen schools in August, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday, that because students are less at risk, schoolteachers must return to work.

“We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential that included fast-food restaurants. It included Walmart and Home Depot and Lowe’s,” DeSantis said Thursday at a news conference in Jacksonville. He was joined by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

“If all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential, and they have been put to the back of the line in some respects.”

President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are on record saying they want all schools to reopen full time in the fall. Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered public schools to reopen in August.

DeSantis cited CDC studies that children under 18 don’t generally spread the disease. The Governor said he “would not hesitate” putting his own kids in school. His children are 3, 2, and 3 months old.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has said the district does “not see a realistic path to opening all district schools."

Monday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that he would only open Dade’s schools if the Miami-Dade County moved into Phase 2 of the reopening plan. “The well-being of students and employees remains our top priority,” tweeted Carvalho.

Thursday, appearing on CNN’s Situation Room, Carvalho said, “It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to empty restaurants, but pack schools. I think that defies logic…”

The Miami-Dade School Board recently approved a phased reopening plan, which calls for a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses. It gives parents the option of having their child taught in school, through online courses or a mixture.

On following the DOE mandate to open schools, neither the governor, nor the White House, have the power to force school districts to open in Florida. Corcoran said in his order that the decision is ultimately the job of local school boards.

When speaking on schools reopening, DeSantis did not address what would happen if school districts defy the DOE order.