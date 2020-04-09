While the present coronavirus pandemic makes it hard to look into the near future, we DO know there will be a hurricane season and kids will eventually go back to school, or need supplies to continue distance-learning.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was busy Wednesday, signing 7 bills into law. The bills were passed during the recently completed legislative session in Tallahassee.

One of the bills will continue two popular sales-tax “holidays”, prepping for hurricane season and back-to-school. While the tax holiday, part of a tax package (HB 7097) are expected to reduce tax revenues by more than $47 million, the savings will be a welcome relief by Floridians dealing with high unemployment rates and financial distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These programs are needed now more than ever,” Scott Shalley, president and CEO of Florida Retail Federation, a longtime backer of such tax holidays. "Not only do these important tax-free holidays provide relief to consumers buying necessities, but they will inject a shot of adrenaline into Florida’s retail businesses after suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic and forced closures.”

Florida shoppers will not have to pay sales tax from May 29 through June 4 on disaster-preparedness supplies for the six-month hurricane season and then from Aug. 7 through Aug. 9 on clothes, school supplies and personal computers as students get ready to go back to school, or continue distance learning.