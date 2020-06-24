On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that $500 million in the state’s budget will be earmarked for raising teacher salaries in Florida, with $400 million budgeted to raise the minimum base pay for full-time classroom teachers.

Another $100 million will go towards raising the salaries of Florida’s veteran teachers and other instructional personnel.

“This historic increase puts Florida among the best states in the nation for minimum teacher pay, a bold step in alleviating the teacher shortage and elevating the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves,” DeSantis said in a statement released Wednesday.

According to the press release, Florida was 26th in the nation for teacher pay. “This announcement puts us in the top five, an over 20 spot jump in one year that reflects an historic investment in teacher compensation,” the statement stated.

Who Benefits from HB 641? Full-time classroom teachers plus certified pre-K teachers, not including substitute teachers.

The funds must be used solely to increase teacher salaries and no collective bargaining agreement can alter this requirement. It also requires school districts and charters to use $400 million to increase the salaries of all full-time school instructional classroom teachers to at least $47,500 or the maximum amount achievable based on the district’s allocation.

To read the details of HB 641: Funds for the Operation of Schools, click here.