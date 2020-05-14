“The trends have been positive; the work has been effective,” said Governor Ron DeSantis as he announced the signing an Executive Order, which will, allow both Miami-Dade and Broward to proceed with reopening parts of the economy effective Monday, May 14, 2020.

The announcement came at a Thursday press conference in Downtown Doral. DeSantis was joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness and other elected officials.

Gimenez pleaded for “discipline and self-restrain” as he moves the county into the yellow phase of a reopening plan for the county.

Not all businesses will be opening Monday. Among the businesses that will remain close are bowling alleys, spas, gyms, bars, pools, tattoo parlors and movie theaters.

All public and private beaches within the county will remain closed.

The state Phase 1 guidelines established a maximum capacity for restaurants and other businesses at 25%. Both Dade and Broward argued for, and the Governor approved, a 50% capacity.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 43,210 confirmed cases statewide.

Miami-Dade added 274 new cases and now reports 14,742 residents infected with the virus. The number of cases in Broward County spiked past 6,000 (6,057)