This is a developing story

Just as the number of reported COVID19 cases in the State crossed 44,000 (44,138), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a visit to Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital Clinic in Jacksonville that starting Monday, gyms and fitness centers could reopen.

“The American people never signed up for a perpetual shelter in place,” said DeSantis, adding that state will move into a “full Phase 1” Monday May 18. Gyms were not part of the plan DeSantis approved May 4.

You can find the State's full Phas 1 details here. The Executive Order the Governor signed today can be found here.

Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach were not on the May 4 reopening; however, DeSantis’ office confirmed that they would be included in Monday’s round of openings. However, will they?

There is no official word from Miami-Dade, but Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness said gyms “are oftentimes crowded facilities,” adding “we still need to move forward with caution”

The South Florida Tri-County area accounts for 58% of the statewide coronavirus cases (Dade: 15,011, Broward: 6,133 and Palm: 4,391) but only 28% of the state’s 22 million population.

Recent trends in declining numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths prompted the latest reopening targets, DeSantis said Friday.

DeSantis also said museums and libraries can reopen “at partial capacities,” but he is leaving that decision to local authorities.

While confirming indoor movie theaters will remain closed across due to the higher chance of the virus spreading in enclosed spaces, DeSantis said amusement parks are welcome to submit detailed plans to reopen.