Dear editor,

Having read Mr. Segurola’s letter in The Islander News and listened to the candidates opposed to the bond question, it should be clear to all that their stance is all about stopping the undergrounding project. That is also clear from seeing who is posting his letter in different chats.

It is also interesting that some are making this to be a partisan issue when it is not. Mr. Chapelli started a Republican club in June, which is now endorsing him. As a Republican, I can only ask, did he think we would not find out? Republicans are not that stupid.

You need to earn our vote, not tell us to vote for you. Do not tell us to vote against the most fiscally conservative way to finance projects, GO bonds.

If you want your taxes to be used in the most conservative and cost-effective way, you should be voting yes. Otherwise the council will have to use more expensive financing.

The real issue for those of us who do not have a hidden agenda is how to protect our island from the effects of climate change.

Voting yes only gives the council the option of using GO bonds when we, as a community, are planning these important infrastructure projects.

Sea level rise and stronger storms are truly existential threats to our way of life.

If we do not address the threat now, we risk the future of our assessed $8 billion in property value which is probably half of the actual market value. It is the value of our homes and lifestyle.

Spending what our debt cap allows over the next decades to invest and protect our future is more than reasonable, it is the smart thing to do.

Anyone who says “blank check,” “not the right time,” “taxes are too high” or other mindless platitude does not understand the issue and is not qualified to sit on council.

Without taking action now, the value of our properties will disintegrate faster than the sea level rises.

Protecting our village is something we should all come together on, not fight about. General obligation bonds are the most efficient, least costly and most fiscally responsible way to accomplish the projects that are needed.

Don’t get fooled by demagogues who can’t show you a path forward but only want to say “no” to everything.

We deserve better and the village needs better. Vote YES and let’s do something for the future of our community.

Paul Nichols