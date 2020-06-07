Despite the odds, seniors show their resiliency in the age of COVID-19

What more can happen to us?!? Pandemic, police killings, protests, riots . . . take a breath! Why has this happened? All this chaos! ARGH!

One answer is hubris. Most Americans think there is nothing that can happen to us that can’t be fixed. We were wrong! Our systems of government, health care and corporate functioning have let us down. Most frustrating is how our seniors are once again at the apex of this disease, but still receiving the worst care!

At least 40% of all deaths from COVID-19 in the US are in nursing homes. In South Florida seven out of ten deaths from Coronavirus are in nursing homes. When I point this out, many of the COVID-19 fearful state, “They went there to die.” REALLY? I placed my mother in a nursing home because we could not afford to pay for private facilities for both mom and dad, which would have cost $10,000 a month. The family had no choice..

The bad news? This isn’t the first time the elderly have been ignored. During Hurricane Irma 14 seniors were killed by the inefficiency of a Florida nursing home staff. In Texas during Hurricane Harvey, seniors in wheelchairs were found in flooded assisted living centers with water up to their laps. COVID-19 hits the over-75 population in a much tougher way, but many still survive. There have been three cases of centenarians surviving COVID-19.

I call that resiliency. Most of the seniors “onboarding” for the next 10 years did not have the measles, mumps or chicken pox vaccines because none existed. We went to school, took our polio vaccine and had measles, mumps and chickenpox. There were some cases of Scarlet Fever and other diseases, which, for the most part, we survived.

As with COVID-19, back then the disease was concentrated in poorer neighborhoods. And because measles, mumps and chickenpox were childhood diseases, the scientists were on it! By 1971 there was a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR); and in 2005, chickenpox was added to the cocktail. No one wants to see children die!

As we know just by looking back five years, that is not the case with seniors. The horror stories out of these nursing homes abound. Many seniors die from neglect. Yet most of these residents have no other choice. If a senior is found wandering the streets without identification they are sent to nursing homes. Why, you ask? Because there is no 501(c)3 for homeless or lost seniors. For that, you have to be a child.

Thank goodness we’re resilient!!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com