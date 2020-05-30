Disney World and SeaWorld get the go ahead to reopen

On Friday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the state had approved plans for the Disney World and SeaWorld to open.

SeaWorld will reopen June 11. Disney;s reopening plan is a phased-in approach; the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11. Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Both companies presented their plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force last Wednesday.

At Disney reopens, guests will need to reserve park entry in advance, cast members and guests will get temperature checks, character meet-and-greets will be paused and play areas temporarily closed.

Facial coverings will be mandatory for both guests and cast members. Parades, fireworks and other events that create crowds will be temporarily suspended.

Guests will also need a reservation before they can visit the theme parks.