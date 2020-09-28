Versión en español

Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order, taking Florida into “Phase 3” of the reopening plan. The order was effective immediately and removes final state-level restrictions.

This order prevents counties and municipalities from ordering restaurants to close without justifying it for economic or health reasons.

In his Friday announcement, DeSantis specifically mentioned Walt Disney World, stating that hope the Disney Parks to go “to a greater capacity.”

In a statement, Disney said “We received the Governor’s Executive Order and are evaluating it to determine what it may mean for our business,” adding that they are not making any immediate changes and reminding park visitors that “face coverings are still required.”

SeaWorld Orlando is also not planning any immediate changes, saying, “we are committed to the health & safety of our employees, guests, and the animals in our care. Since our reopening on June 11, the changes we have made to our park operations to enhance our already strict standards, “ adding, “We will continue to evolve our procedures and manage capacity to maintain compliance with state and local government recommendations, while prioritizing the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals.”