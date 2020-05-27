In a Wednesday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey encouraged village residents to complete their 2020 Census, saying less than half the island had completed the form. You can complete the census by clicking here.

“Get your census done” was Davey’s message.

The Mayor also provided an update from his previous comments regarding the reopening of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, saying it was not confirmed they would open on June 1.

Reached by Islander News, Park Manager Art Yerian said that the opening date is not yet confirmed to be Monday, adding, “the state is moving in that direction.”

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World proposed a plan, seeking Orange County’s approval to begin reopening some of their theme parks July 11.

The company is proposing Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom open July 11. Epcot and Hollywood Studios would follow, opening July 15.

Under the proposal, guests will need to reserve park entry in advance, cast members and guests will get temperature checks, character meet-and-greets will be paused and play areas would be temporarily closed.

Guests and cast members will be required to wear face coverings and parades, fireworks and other events that create crowds would be suspended.

In a Wednesday email, the Village said the county was finalizing guidelines for summer camps, sports, and childcare centers. According to the communication, a target reopening date of Monday, June 8 has been set.

Regarding gyms, yoga studios, dance studios, martial arts studios, and other wellness facilities opening, the email said “A lot of work is taking place with a County Wellness Working Group on recommendations,” but no reopening target date has been set.