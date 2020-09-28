Disturbance has a chance to develop this week. Next storm to be named Gamma

It was quiet in the tropics over the weekend, but the week begins with the National Hurricane Center highlighting an area in the Caribbean with a chance to develop, albeit small, into a tropical depression, forecasters said Monday morning.

"A broad area of low pressure could form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. Some slow development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean," wrote Eric Blake, a senior hurricane specialist with the NHC.

So far, the 2020 hurricane season has seen 23 named storms. The most recent storms were Alpha and Beta.

The next named storm will be Gamma.

The only other time the Greek alphabet was used was the 2005 season. The last-named storm that season was Zeta.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.