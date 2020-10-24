Disturbance now has 90% chance of developing in next 2 days

Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center said the broad area of low pressure, located SW of Grand Cayman is gradually becoming better organized and has a 90 percent chance of forming into a depression in the Gulf of Mexico in the next 48 hours.

Environmental conditions are conducive for further development as the system shifts north and northwest, NOOA said. The system is expected to impact Cuba and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf by Tuesday.

If it becomes a named system, it would be called Zeta.

For the complete 8 a.m. advisory, click here.