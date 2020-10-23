Disturbance to be a South Florida rainmaker, has a chance to develop into Tropical Storm Zeta

In what seems to be a never-ending 2020 Hurricane season, on Friday morning the National Hurricane Center was watching a tropical wave, located over the western Caribbean Sea, which is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

According to NOAA forecasters, “some gradual development is possible during the next few days” as the system moves across western Cuba on Saturday, then across the SE Gulf of Mexico, Florida Straits, and the central Bahamas on Sunday.

If it intensifies, the system has a 30% chance of developing into Tropical Depression Zeta over the next 2-days and 40% of further development into next week.

Even if this does not become Tropical Depression Zeta, the system will bring continued wet weather to South Florida.

