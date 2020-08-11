When voting in person, whether at an early voting site or at a polling place on election day, photo identification is required.
Voters must bring a current and valid identification that contains their name, photograph, and signature. If a voter does not have an ID with a picture and signature, then they must provide a picture ID and signature ID from the approved list below.
Acceptable forms of identification include:
- Florida driver license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and
- US passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs
- A license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to § 790.06 F.S.
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.