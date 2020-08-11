When voting in person, whether at an early voting site or at a polling place on election day, photo identification is required.

Voters must bring a current and valid identification that contains their name, photograph, and signature. If a voter does not have an ID with a picture and signature, then they must provide a picture ID and signature ID from the approved list below.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and

US passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs

A license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to § 790.06 F.S.

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

