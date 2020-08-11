#kbvotes - Valid ID to vote in Florida

When voting in person, whether at an early voting site or at a polling place on election day, photo identification is required.

Voters must bring a current and valid identification that contains their name, photograph, and signature. If a voter does not have an ID with a picture and signature, then they must provide a picture ID and signature ID from the approved list below.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

  • Florida driver license
  • Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and
  • US passport
  • Debit or credit card
  • Military identification
  • Student identification
  • Retirement center identification
  • Neighborhood association identification
  • Public assistance identification
  • Veteran health identification card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs
  • A license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to § 790.06 F.S.
  • Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

