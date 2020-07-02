Editor’s Note: This email was sent to Village Manager Andrea Agha and shared with Islander News for publication.

Andrea, please share this message with council and staff.

I appreciate and encourage the messaging that has recently been coming out from the village about mitigating the spread of COVID 19.

As the numbers keep rising, we need to be super focused on that messaging since many people aren’t getting it.

I agree that face masks should be mandatory everywhere in the key. That’s a no brainer. Teens and young adults are walking around the key and elsewhere without masks, getting infected, being asymptomatic. Those are the super spreaders.

My daughter shared with me a message she read online: “What would you do if you could take a medication that would lower your risk of contracting COVID 19, with no side effects or costs? Almost 80% of people said they would.”

Well that’s what face coverings can do. So let’s do it; make it our mantra.

The message needs to come from all and be focused and persistent, week in and week out.

Thanks,

Jorge Mendia M.D.