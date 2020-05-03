Domestic abuse concerns grow along with the Coronavirus

Stay-at-home orders have been in place for Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade County and in much of the country for more than month, providing people with safety from the Coronavirus. For others, however, it’s raised anxiety and fear because they are living with an abuser.

Nationwide, the number of domestic abuse cases is on the rise. In Key Biscayne, there has not been a spike in cases, but city officials, police and counselors are on alert.

The Village of Key Biscayne recently issued a statement telling residents while stress often brings out the best in people,”sometimes it brings out the worst. For many, leaving their home was an important refuge that is no longer available to them. If you or someone you know is in danger from domestic violence, resources remain available to help.”

Safe shelters are in place for anyone needing help.

One in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data links intimate partner violence with an increased risk of injury and death, according to an article in the American Psychological Association.

About 41 percent of female intimate partner violence survivors, and 14 percent of male partner violence survivors, sustain a physical injury from their abusers, and about one in six homicide victims are killed by their intimate partners, according to the article.

Chloe Godward, a therapist in private practice with Arvon and Associates, said the current isolation brought upon by COVID-19 is creating a worst-case scenario for victims of domestic violence: Being confined with an abusive partner at home.

Do you need help?

Key Biscayne Police Department: (305) 365-5555

Miami-Dade Victims Assistance Center: (305) 285-5900

“Collectively, this pandemic has caused heightened emotions regarding finances, anxieties, fears, and emotions,” said Godward, who has a masters in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Miami. “The same case is exacerbated in an abusive household when personal fears and stressors intensify an abuser’s coercive and violent tendencies.”

Asked how those in abusive relationships can help themselves, Godward said that when they call 911, they must pretend to be ordering pizza.

“The responder will ask yes or no questions to gauge the situation and if the abuser is around,” she said. “They should make all attempts to practice self-care, as foreign as it may feel. First, start with basic needs, such as proper hygiene, eating meals throughout the day, and proper sleep.

“Then, gradually move on to activities you enjoy or believe you might enjoy like reading a book, meditating, stretching, taking pictures, listening to music, watching a funny movie, and so on.”

Godward said an abuser will attempt to control or frighten victims by providing misinformation regarding the pandemic or withhold necessary items such as masks and disinfectants.

“It is important they attempt to keep storage of these items for their protection,” she said.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press noted that while shelter-in-place is the order of the day, it is not mandatory. People can leave their homes to take care of essential business or get exercise. There is an out.

Press said the police response to domestic calls “is all encompassing.”

“We could get a domestic violence call, and it could be two people arguing,” he said. “We suggest to the victim, or to the person who made the phone call, that they can get help. There are safe shelters.”

Godward, too, emphasized that point: Help is available.

“During this time, it may feel like there is nowhere to seek help,” she said. “That is not the case. Hotlines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The first thing an individual can do is contact one of the numbers provided when they have a few minutes to themselves.

“These hotlines will assist in creating a safety plan for the victim. Additionally, shelters are considered essential establishments and are currently enforcing social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocol. Victims and survivors must remember they are survivors for a reason. They are strong and resilient. They must know they are not alone.”

For your information

Village of Key Biscayne Police are trained on how to respond to domestic violence calls. Victims can call 911 for emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also reach the police department at (305) 365-5555. A dispatcher, on duty 24/7, will assist you.

Miami-Dade County offers free holistic and coordinated services through multiple violence prevention and intervention services programs, which are geared toward increasing the safety of victims and reducing the potential for further violence.