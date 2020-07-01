Dear Mayor & Council

I walk almost every day on Crandon Boulevard. I see the bikers riding in the bike lanes and riding outside of them. I don’t think painting the lanes green will make any difference to the bikers safety. Many times they are riding two and three abreast, not paying attention to the cars next to them. Also if it is one rider, they like to ride on the line.

Unfortunately, many of the riders are rude and don’t pay attention to anyone else on the street. I see them ride through an intersection and not stop for a pedestrian.

During this pandemic, bikers ride through the local streets in groups. Island Drive, Harbor Drive and streets on Mashta Island have the bikers taking up the entire street.

They don’t pay attention to walkers, runners, children or cars. They don’t move, and they expect you to get out of their way. They come right up behind you without any warning.

I don’t think the village should paint the bike lane green. It won’t make any difference to the bikers’ safety. It will also make our onlyMain Street look tacky and very cheap!

I don’t think we can protect the bikers if they don’t make an effort to protect themselves. The bike lanes are adequate in black, green won’t make them any better or safer .

I think the council should reconsider spending $200,000 on a project that won’t change the problem with the bikers.

Thanks for all your time and effort to make Key Biscayne a better community.

-- Elaine Gross