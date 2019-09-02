Key Biscayne continues to be out of the cone and is not under any watch or warning.

Dorian forecast track is to continue moving slowly on a westward to west northwestward path, followed by a turn to the northwest and north, taking Dorian dangerously close to the Florida coast.

Please continue monitoring the storm and advisories.

For the complete 5:00 a.m. Monday advisory, click here.

Reminders for Key Biscayne:

KB-K-8 Center and MAST Academy classes suspended Tuesday, as are all Miami-Dade Public Schools

St Christopher’s by the Sea Montessori School has cancelled classes Tuesday, Set 2

Freebie Service suspended until further notice.

The KB Community Center is open today, Monday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Village offices are closed today in observance of Labor Day

-Regular Waste Trash Pick-Up has been CANCELLED for today, Monday, Sept 2

Nearby watches and warnings:

A hurricane watch is in effect from north of Deerfield Beach to the Jupiter Inlet / Volusia/Brevard County line to the north of the St. Mary’s river

A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to the Jupiter Inlet.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from Golden Beach (NE Miami-Dade County) to Deerfield Beach / Lake Okeechobee