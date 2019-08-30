EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE DORIAN HEADING FOR THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS... ...HURRICANE WARNING ISSUED FOR THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS...

WATCHES AND WARNINGS AND CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY. For the full advisory click here.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Hurricane Warning for the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for..Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island