EXTREMELY DANGEROUS HURRICANE DORIAN HEADING FOR THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS... ...HURRICANE WARNING ISSUED FOR THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS...

5 pm Friday updated track

WATCHES AND WARNINGS AND CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY. For the full advisory click here.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Hurricane Warning for the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.

5 pm advisory wind probability

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for..Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

0
0
0
0
0

Tags