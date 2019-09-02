Key Biscayne continues to be out of the cone and is not under any watch or warning advisory.
For the complete 5:00 a.m. Monday advisory, click here.
Updates for Key Biscayne:
- The KB Community Center is open today, Monday, until 8 p.m. and will be open regular hours tomorrow, Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Village offices will be OPEN tomorrow, Tuesday, normal business hours.
- KB-K-8 Center and MAST Academy classes suspended Tuesday, as are all Miami-Dade Public Schools
- St Christopher’s by the Sea Montessori School has cancelled classes Tuesday, Set 2
- Freebie Service suspended until further notice.
- Regular Trash Pick-Up remains CANCELLED through Tuesday, Sept 3