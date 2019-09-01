While Key Biscayne is not under any type of advisory or warning at this time, this is an unpredictable, slow moving powerful Cat-5 storm please continue to monitor and remain vigilant and expect strong winds gusts, heavy rains and some localized flooding
- School Closures. KB-K-8 Center and MAST Academy classes suspended Tuesday, as are all Miami-Dade Public Schools
- St Christopher’s by the Sea Montessori School has cancelled classes Tuesday, Set 2
- Freebie Service suspended until further notice.
- The KB Community Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Labor Day
- Village offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 2.
- Regular Waste Trash Pick-Up has been CANCELLED for Monday, Sept 2nd
