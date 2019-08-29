5:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center - 289

Here is the full advisory

BULLETIN

Hurricane Dorian Advisory Number 22

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019

500 PM AST Thu Aug 29 2019

...DORIAN FORECAST TO INTENSIFY DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS...

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...22.5N 67.7W

ABOUT 330 MI...535 KM E OF THE SOUTHEASTERN BAHAMAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...986 MB...29.12 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northwestern and central Bahamas should monitor the progress of Dorian. Watches may be required for portions of this area on Friday.