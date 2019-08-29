5:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center - 289
Here is the full advisory
BULLETIN
Hurricane Dorian Advisory Number 22
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019
500 PM AST Thu Aug 29 2019
...DORIAN FORECAST TO INTENSIFY DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS...
SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION
LOCATION...22.5N 67.7W
ABOUT 330 MI...535 KM E OF THE SOUTHEASTERN BAHAMAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...986 MB...29.12 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northwestern and central Bahamas should monitor the progress of Dorian. Watches may be required for portions of this area on Friday.