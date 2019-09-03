Changes in nearby watch and warnings.
- The Hurricane Watch from Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet has been discontinued.
- The Tropical Storm Watch from Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach has been discontinued.
Reminders for Key Biscayne:
- The KB for Bahamas humanitarian aid collection is now in full swing. Drop off goods at the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon. For a list of needed items, click here or call Michele Estevez at 305-733-7906.
- The KB Community Center is open until 10 p.m. tonight.
- Village offices are OPEN
- KB-K-8 Center and MAST Academy classes remain suspended today, as are all Miami-Dade Public Schools. Classes resume tomorrow
- St Christopher’s by the Sea Montessori School has cancelled classes today, welcomes student back for the first day of school tomorrow.
- Freebie Service remains suspended until further notice.
- Regular Trash Pick-Up are cancelled today