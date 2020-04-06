DR. FAUCI: “Well, this is going to be a bad week”

On Sunday’s CBS Face-the-Nation program, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of President Trump’s coronavirus task-force, warned Americans of what they could see this week.

”Things are going to get bad and we need to be prepared for that” adding “we'll just buckle down, continue to mitigate, continue to do the physical separation because we got to get through this week that's coming up because it is going to be a bad week.”

You can watch and read the transcript here.

On Saturday, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House’s Coronavirus response coordinator said that “next two weeks are extraordinarily important.” Dr. Birx issued the following advice: “This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe”

During Sunday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump, warned the worst is yet to come as the outbreak reaches an apex. “This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week.”

Offering a glimpse of hope, the President announced the new Coronavirus Treatment Accelerator Program by the FDA, which is “expediting the development of new anti- — antiviral and other therapies, and they’re doing it on a very rapid basis.”

Dr. Fauci encouraged Americans to continue the mitigation process – social distancing / wearing masks / staying home – pointing to evidence that it is working in places like Washington State, where they have seen the curve beginning to flatten.

“Viruses transmit from people to people. When people are separated from each other, virus does not transmit; it doesn’t go anywhere”