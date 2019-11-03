Driver in Saturday night Causeway accident dies; meanwhile, officials to study traffic access concerns

The Key Biscayne driver of a vehicle that rolled over on the Rickenbacker Causeway Saturday night has died from her injuries, according to Miami officials.

The accident Saturday resulted in a blockade of the island for about 8 hours as rescue personnel dealt with the scene.

Paula Rafetti, the driver of the car that rolled over in the two-car accident, was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital trauma center Sunday night. Her husband, also injured in the accident, remains hospitalized Sunday night.

The 8 p.m. accident blocked access onto and off of the island while officials responded and investigated. As a result, close to a thousand people were trapped in their vehicles, many of them with children, without knowing what to do, unable to move.

The accident happened close to Rickenbacker Marina, in Virginia Key. Eventually, police allowed vehicles through on an alternative road through the beach area.

Causeway access was granted around 4 a.m.

Causeway accidents and long traffic delays are a reality for Key residents. The Key Biscayne police department is going to work with Miami and Dade County police to try to address the issue with new policies.

Drivers trapped during the Saturday night accident used social media to comfort each other.

Said one: “Let's be patient. Our situation is nothing, let’s just wait for them to open the roads and go to sleep; remember there is a person and her family who are going through a very delicate situation tonight and we must think about them.”

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey tweeted that area police agencies will be working to find solutions to recurring closures of the causeway, the only vehicular entrance and exit to the island.

Reacting to some angry chatter on several of the KB-based chats, KBPD Chief Charles Press stated everyone’s voices were heard:

“I have reached out to the two other chiefs for a chiefs-only meeting to discuss permanent alternative plans for incidents (which block access to the island). By reaching directly to the chiefs we can create policy that officers must follow. I will work with county causeway authorities to implement the best type of plan possible for different areas of the causeway.”