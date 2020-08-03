Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, early voting for Florida’s Primary Election started Monday August 5 in Miami-Dade County.

The early voting period will extend from Monday, August 3 through Sunday, August 16 at 23 different locations within the county.

See attached list of all Early Voting locations, or visit

The three closest early-voting locations to the island are:

- Coral Gables Branch Library

3443 Segovia St. / Coral Gables

- Historic Garage*

3250 S. Miami Ave. / Miami

* (Same property as the former Museum of Science –as you enter on the right hand side)

Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office)

111 NW 1st Street / Miami

For a sample ballot, click here.

The Elections Department has established a strict safety protocol to keep everyone safe.

- All poll workers will be wearing face shields, masks and disposable gloves

- All common touch-points will be wiped down with disinfectant

- Hand sanitizer will be available to all voters when arriving and leaving voting locations

- Social distancing protocols will also be in effect.

- Voters are required to wear facial coverings.

You can find more information in Miami-Dade County’s Voter Information Guide by clicking here or visit govotemiami.org.