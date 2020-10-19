Early voting precincts in Miami-Dade County will be open from Monday, October 19 at 7 a.m. until November 1 at 7 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

For a list of all early voting locations, click here or scan the QR-Code below, which include directions.

The closest early voting location to the island is the Historic Garage located at 3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129. This is the Same property as the old Museum of Science (as you enter on the right-hand side).

Key Biscayne voters will be asked to vote not only on the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but the 4-page ballot includes voting to fill the three open seats in the Village Council – there are ten candidates

Key Biscayners will also be voting on whether to authorize Council to use General Obligation Bonds to finance future resiliency projects on the island.

In addition, voters will also have to say on six Florida constitutional amendments, elect a new Mayor for Miami-Dade County between county commissioners Esteban Bovo (R) and Daniella Levine Cava (D), elect a Miami-Dade Commissioner for the island’s District 7 seat vacated by Commissioner Xavier Suarez. Voters will be choosing between candidates Cindy Lerner and Raquel Regalado.

See attached sample ballot for details.

Some things to keep in mind as you prepare to vote:

- Early Voting is now open at 33 locations throughout the county. See QR code for the locations and directions or click here.

- Mail Ballots should NOT BE MAILED ANYMORE – Sealed ballots should be dropped off at early voting sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 19 and end ending Nov. 1

- On Nov. 2 and 3, ballots can be brought until 7 p.m. to four locations:

- Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87th Ave.

- The Elections Department’s Branch Office, located in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St.

- North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens

- Wearing a mask is MANDATORY at voting sites. The mask must cover your mouth and nose at all times, and no one will be allowed into the precinct without a mask

- You will need to maintain social distancing by standing at least six feet apart from others while in line.

- You may bring your own pen. In Miami-Dade County ink must be black or blue

Election Day voting is November 3rd from 7AM to 7PM ONLY at the voter’s precinct location.

For more information, visit govotemiami.org