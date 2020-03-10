Locations for early voting in advance of Primary Election Day March 17

The Presidential Preference Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, March 17. However, you can get ahead of the curve by voting at one of the early voting polls from March 11-15.

There are about two dozen voting locations around Miami-Dade County, but for Key Biscayne residents, here are the three closest:

Coral Gables Branch Library

3443 Segovia St. / Coral Gables

Historic Garage

3250 S. Miami Ave. / Miami

*The Miami-Dade County website specifies that it is the same property as the former museum of Science.

Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office)

111 NW 1st Street / Miami

Operating hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. If you can’t make it for early voting, find out the nearest polling location to you and vote on Tuesday.

