Miami-Dade Public school system cuts ties with My School Online platform

Thursday, the Miami Herald reported that following a 13-hour meeting, the Miami-Dade County School Board unanimously voted to discontinue using My School Online. According to the Herald article, teachers can begin using other platforms.

The School Board meeting dragged well into the night as they finished listening to public comments. School Board Vice Chair Steve Gallon had insisted the board get to the bottom of what went wrong. Some 400 teachers and parents submitted comments, most of them negative, about the online platform.

The start of the school year, which started on Aug. 31, was marked by network outages and cyberattacks. A teenager was arrested last week and accused of the cyberattacks.

The Herald reported that tensions ran high during the long meeting, with Board member Marta Perez, a 22-year veteran on the board, called it “one of the worst meetings, in all due respect, we’ve ever had at the school district.”

A disappointed School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho the School Board would have a final say on K12 and no money had been paid to K12.

“This was a low point for me, a low point for our school system,” he said. “This was not our finest moment. It did not begin the way we expected.”