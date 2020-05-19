When? Thursday, May 21 at 12:30 via Zoom. Details below.
Join friends and neighbors for a virtual lunch and the return of Key Biscayne resident, journalist and author Kathie Klarreich.
This will be the official launch of Don't Shake the Spoon: Volume 2, a journal of essays, poems, and stories released by Exchange for Change (E4C).
A free lunch sponsored by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation will be delivered during the presentation to the first 25 participants age 55 and older who RSVP by the deadline: Wednesday, May 20 at 12:00 Noon
RSVP to Roxy by email at rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov
Lunch Details:
Attend for free via Zoom
Meeting ID: 773 120 3935
Password: 98765
More details here.