When? Thursday, May 21 at 12:30 via Zoom. Details below.

Join friends and neighbors for a virtual lunch and the return of Key Biscayne resident, journalist and author Kathie Klarreich.

This will be the official launch of Don't Shake the Spoon: Volume 2, a journal of essays, poems, and stories released by Exchange for Change (E4C).

A free lunch sponsored by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation will be delivered during the presentation to the first 25 participants age 55 and older who RSVP by the deadline: Wednesday, May 20 at 12:00 Noon

RSVP to Roxy by email at rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Lunch Details:

Attend for free via Zoom

Meeting ID: 773 120 3935

Password: 98765

More details here.