Applications for this year’s coveted Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship are due this coming Thursday, April 30.

The scholarship was started over 20 years ago by local residents and has helped over 50 students obtain higher education. Scholarships are awarded to students who excel academically, demonstrate financial need and wish to pursue higher education. Scholarships are available to Key Biscayne students and/or students who have attended MAST Academy or Coral Gables Senior HS.

The family and friends of Eileen McCaughan established the scholarship to honor the life of an outstanding teenager who was tragically killed by a drunk driver at age 15 years old. Eileen was a Key Biscayne teenager who excelled in school and in sports.

The 2019 Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship winners were: Tan Abascal, Katerina Alvarez, Juliette Bouchet, Huguette Caldera, Isabella Dominguez, John Mark Kellogg, Chris Medina, Nina Perdomo, Arianne Santivanez, Gabriella Teerlynck-Aviles, and Nicola Salino. Read their "thank you" essays here.

A benefit dinner is held every spring to raise money for the fund.

Applications for this year's scholarship must be postmarked by April 30. To download the application package, click here. To apply online, click here.