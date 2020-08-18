Today is the day Floridians vote in the state’s primary elections. The Key Biscayne Community Center will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Only those registered to vote in zip code 33149, Precinct 051, are eligible to vote at the Community Center.

In a Monday night video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey reminded residents to observe social distancing and facial coverings. Davey said “This is your right and obligation,” referring to the right to vote.

Todd Hofferberth, the Village’s Parks and Recreation Director, said facial coverings will be mandatory to enter the Community Center.

In addition to voting to elect a new Miami-Dade County Mayor, other races on the ballot include:

- Congressional District 27

- State Senate District 37

- State House District 112

- County Commission district 7

- School board District 6

- Judicial Races for County and Circuit judges

- State Attorney

To become familiar with the ballot, here is a sample ballot You can also find one here or by visiting govotemiami.org.

The Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. It will be opeb today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote,” according to Mayor Davey.