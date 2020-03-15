This past week, even admist Covid-19 concerns, people around the world celebrate International Women’s Day. The 2020 theme: I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.

Note: As of this writing, the precinct for all 33149, the KB Community Center plans to be open.

Today, not a single country can claim to have achieved gender equality. 2020 shines a light on the next generation of women leaders and gender equality activists. It will introduce them to the women’s rights advocates and visionaries who were instrumental in creating the Beijing Platform for Action more than two decades ago. Multiple obstacles remain unchanged in law and in culture. Women and girls continue to be undervalued; they work more and earn less and have fewer choices; and they experience multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces.

Much of what is being celebrated on International Women’s Day is about having a voice and using your vote to make it count. As citizens we have an obligation to do just that. Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary is on-going until March 15. Election Day voting for Precinct 051 (Key Biscayne) is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 at the Key Biscayne Community Center. Be there – and bring your daughter!

Democracy only works when we participate.

Find upcoming election dates, deadlines and more information about voting in Miami at www.GoVoteMiami.org or contact the Supervisor of Elections at www.Miami-Dade.gov/elections

Reference: UNwomen.org