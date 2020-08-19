Fear of Biscayne Bay becoming a ‘dead zone’ prompts emergency measures to combat fish kill conditions

Versión en español

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday announced emergency measures to improve long-term water quality in Biscayne Bay, eight days after a massive fish kill in the northern section of the Bay that may represent the area going over the “tipping point” and turning into a dead zone.

That’s the assessment of Dr. Rachel Silverstein, executive director of Waterkeeper.org, who said the unprecedented fish kill exposed problems with pollution that were years in the making.

“In Miami, our environment is also our economy. We need to protect it,’’ Suarez tweeted following a press conference at Morningside Park, at which he suggested a “regional approach” to fix what led to the fish kill and a $27,000 project to install 1,000 inlet filters and pollution control devices.

Suarez said infrastructure improvements will help filter sediment, pesticides and plastic.

Suarez also announced he had sent a letter to the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and Gov. Ron DeSantis asking to temporarily suspend the sale of fertilizer products, “to join us in this battle to save our ecosystem.”

Silverstein said the ultimate cause of the fish kill, in addition to hot weather and recent rains, “is the pile of pollution after decades of neglect. It’s been near the tipping point for a while.

“Considering that we have lost 90 percent of the sea bass and killed many of dozens of other species including toadfish, I would say that in the northern section of the bay that tipping point has already occurred,’’ she said.

The southern section of Biscayne Bay has not seen the numbers of fish killed because it has a different geography and more chances for cleaner water to come in the area, she said.

Silverstein applauded the mayor’s calling for the specific actions toward Waterkeeper’s number one priority of getting the nutrient pollution under control.

“For a long term fix, infrastructure improvements and an ordinance to put restrictions on fertilizer -- as the Village of Key Biscayne did earlier this year -- need to be adopted by all the municipalities. We need to start fixing it now,’’ she said.

The last week and half have been difficult for all concerned, including heroic efforts to aerate the water to save fish by vessels from the Port of Miami, City of Miami and the Miami Dade Fire Department.

Reacting to the short-term needs related to thousands of dead fish, Miami Waterkeeper purchased composting bins stationed at various locations along west shore to encouraging residents to help dispose of dead fish on the shore to keep bay free of bacteria from decomposing fish sucking up more oxygen from the bay, thereby causing another fish kill.

Also a scavenger vessel was put into service by the City of Miami to collect floating dead fish, Silverstein said.

“People really came out in force to clean up the bay. We’ve gotten a lot of attention down here over the last eight days. It’s been hard but we need the attention to help make the changes,’’ she said.

The locations (for both pumps and fish composting bins):

- Morningside Park, 750 NE 55th Ter., Miami, FL 33137

- Albert Pallot Park, 601 NE 39 St., Miami, 33137

- Margaret Pace Park, 1745 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, 33132