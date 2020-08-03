Emeritus Pope Benedict seriously ill with shingles

According to a Daily Mail article, former Pope Benedict, 93, is “seriously ill with shingles and his voice is barely audible” after returning to the Vatican from a visit to see his dying brother in Germany

The article quotes his biographer, Peter Seewald, as saying the 93-year-old who is suffering from shingles, “has become so weak that his voice is barely audible.”

It was Benedict's first trip outside Italy he resigned the papacy due to health concerns. Since resigning, Benedict has lived in a former monastery inside the Vatican. And has avoided the public eye.