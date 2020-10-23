We have lived through tough times on our island the past few months.

We are blessed to have a community that stands together to fight a pandemic that has brought us financial uncertainty. Most of our families have united with our strong community values to navigate these rough times.

I am concerned how local families and politicians are trying to take advantage of these unusual circumstances to create PACs to support projects from which they would benefit financially. We must stand together as a community to make the best decisions for Key Biscayne. We can not support blank checks and over spending. It is time to be wise and offer changes that will create a great path for the future.

I have met most of the candidates for council and I would like to endorse Reynaldo Figueredo, Jennifer Allegra and Armando Chapelli. I have not met Mrs. Conway, but I believe that her policies will also help our community.

Luis Noboa