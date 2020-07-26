Enforce mask rule with financial penalty to make it stick

I wonder if Mayor Davey is serious about enforcement or merely paying lip service?

At 3:30 on Friday July 17, a group of 10 teenagers gathered on the beach at the beach-side end of the Grapetree Townhouse beach access path. No masks, no social distancing. And no action from a beach monitor sitting just 50 meters to the north, on her phone for 30 minutes.

I called the Key Biscayne police and thankfully they came on a quad bike. Apparently he asked that masks be donned; but within 5 minutes of his departure, most of the masks came off (1 girl tried to do the right thing and actually kept hers on, but no one else.)

So if we really want to cool down the Miami-Dade hotspot, wear masks, socially distance, test, and contact trace. The alternative is many thousands of unnecessary deaths. But these kids apparently have no interest in being good citizens and doing the right things to protect their neighbors, friends, parents, and grandparents. When will the police actually levy the $100 civil penalty? Without some enforcement stick, we see what happens -- completely irresponsible behaviors.

Charles Webb